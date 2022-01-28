Bengals All Business Heading Into AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals weren't expected to make it to the AFC Championship Game, but now that they're here, they aren't taking the opportunity for granted.

Everyone knows how hard it's going to be to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is the first team in history to host four-straight AFC Championship games.

The Chiefs have won two of them, with their lone loss coming in overtime to Tom Brady and the Patriots three years ago.

Meanwhile, the Bengals haven't been in this position in 33 years. Most of this team wasn't even alive to see Boomer Esiason led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. Head coach Zac Taylor was just five years old.

Despite a major difference in experience, the Bengals have kept their composure in big moments and that's a major reason why they're one win from the Super Bowl

“I’m pretty familiar with this type of run,” wide receiver Tee Higgins told All Bengals in an exclusive interview. “My second year at Clemson we made a run, we ended up winning the National Championship. It’s my second year in the league, hopefully we can make it to the Super Bowl and win that.”

Higgins will likely have a big role on Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase had 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs earlier this month. Chances are defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will make some adjustments, which could mean Higgins has an even bigger role this week, after finishing with seven receptions for 96 yards against the Titans in the divisional round.

The Bengals are certainly going to have to score more than 19 points this week if they're going to pull off the upset. The Chiefs have scored 42 points in each of their first two playoff games.

“Obviously we know what we’re up against," Higgins said. "Whoever’s in front of us just go out there and be us and just dominate."

This roster is full of guys that won National Championships in college or have been apart of deep playoff runs in the NFL. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led LSU past Higgins' Clemson Tigers in the National Championship game two years ago.

The attitude within the Bengals locker room is simple: they're ready for this moment, even if the outside world thinks they're "ahead of schedule."

"There was never any schedule for us, the mentality always was we need to win the division so then we can attack our other goals," Taylor said earlier this week. "The other goals are always to win the Super Bowl and so there is no schedule for us. That’s the mentality every year."

This Bengals' team has a different attitude. They may not beat the Chiefs on Sunday, but there's no doubt in their minds that they're going to win.

“I don’t really feel like there’s a person in this locker room that doesn’t believe we can win this game," Sam Hubbard said on Thursday. "The belief in this locker room is everyone is going to go out there play their best and have no question in their mind that we have the ability to win this game. Whatever happens in the 60 minutes we’re gonna be nonstop trying to do that. That’s our mentality.”

How many points will the Bengals have to score to beat the Chiefs? It took 34 points at home in Week 17.

Kansas City is averaging 35 points-per-game in their last three AFC Championship Game appearances. Does this offense have a specific threshold of points that they hope to hit this week?

“I'm gonna just shoot it to ya straight right here, man. I just feel like we have to execute what’s called," Higgins said. "If we go out there and execute and just be us, I feel like we’ll be OK. I believe in our offense, I believe in the firepower that we got.”

The Bengals certainly have plenty of weapons and a quarterback that seems to excel in big moments.

“The only thing on our mind is winning," Higgins said bluntly.

The Bengals will get their chance to shock the football world on Sunday afternoon.

