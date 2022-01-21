Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Will the Bengals win their first road playoff game in franchise history?

NASHVILLE — Taking down the No. 1 one seed in the AFC won't be easy, but that's what the Bengals are hoping to do on Saturday afternoon.

Since 2010 only six No. 1 seeds have lost in the divisional round of the playoffs. If any quarterback can make it seven, it’s Joe Burrow.

Here are three keys to victory, as the Bengals look for their first road playoff win in franchise history.

Give Joe Time in the Pocket

Burrow has been great at improvising when there are breakdowns on the line. He’s able to extend plays, and work efficiently while under pressure, but no quarterback likes to be under constant duress.

The Titans had one of the worst pass rushes last year and they’ve managed to turn into regular quarterback harassers. Last year they ranked 26th in the NFL with 25 sacks, but that number jumped up to 43 this season.

While Tennessee’s defense has been good lately, but they’ve still given up over 245 yards per game through the air (25th). They’ll rely on Harold Landry III (12 sacks, 1 FF), Jeffery Simmons (8.5 sacks), and Denico Autry (9 sacks) to apply pressure and make Burrow’s life miserable.

The Titans defensive line is one of their stronger units and they will be looking to exploit Cincinnati’s offensive line. Burrow can obliterate Tennessee with explosive plays if given the chance. The Titans rank 27th in the NFL in 20+ Yard pass plays allowed.

Related: All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Contain Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is the type of player who simply cannot be stopped, but it is possible to contain him and keep him from killing you with explosive plays. The Bengals must tackle efficiently on Saturday because taking one play off or not going 100 percent on every snap could be the difference in Henry having a 4-5 yard gain and a 25 yard gain.

Having a physical player like Henry returning from injured reserve gives the Titans a boost going into Saturday’s game.

“In my opinion, I think he's the best running back in the game," A.J. Brown told reporters this week. “Just having him back, having that confidence with him around, at any moment, he could go for 70 [yards]. That gives us confidence. So we're excited."

The Bengals will be without defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, but Josh Tupou is back after being out last week.

“Next man up. We've got a lot of young guys in our room,” D.J. Reader said. “We're going to pull on guys. Guys might have to move around but, it's the next man up. We got to go out there and get it done and do a great job with the things that Larry sees. He's still around us, he talks to us all the time so, taking his coaching as another coach out there and just having a good time."

The good news is Trey Hendrickson cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Titans. The star defensive end finished with 14 sacks in the regular season.

Henry wouldn’t be putting his body on the line if he wasn't fully recovered and the Bengals should expect to face an angry runner on Saturday.

Don’t Rely on Field Goals

The Bengals cannot expect to beat the No. 1 seed Titans if they aren't scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Evan McPherson made all four of his attempts last week and while it was enough to beat the Raiders, it won't be enough to beat this Titans team at home.

Playing with aggression and being bullish about leaving the red zone with a touchdown will be a key for Cincinnati on Saturday.

For more on Saturday's game, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Joe Burrow Has Posted Insane Numbers in Recent Weeks

Larry Ogunjobi Out For Season

NFL Divisional Round Schedule Revealed

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

VP of Officiating Explains Inadvertent Whistle on Tyler Boyd Touchdown

Young Bengals Aren't Playing With House Money, Need to Beat Raiders

Darrin Simmons Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Raiders Game

Former All-Pro Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals' Playoff Chances

At Least One Team Interested in Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Cincinnati Should Sign Former First Round Edge Rusher Before Playoffs

Raiders Will Be Without Key Defensive Lineman Against Bengals

Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Exclusive: Tyler Boyd Enjoying the Moment, But Focused on a Much Bigger Prize

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances

Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs

Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different

Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook