NFL Executives Pick Bengals As AFC's Third-Best Team Entering 2024 Season
CINCINNATI — NFL executives have Cincinnati slotted as the third-best team in the AFC entering the 2024 season. The Athletic's Mike Sando canvassed the league for their thoughts on the hierarchy.
The Bengals checked in just behind Kansas City and Baltimore. Sando asked five executives for their thoughts and one had Cincinnati as the top AFC team.
“Someone has to give Kansas City a run for their money,” the voter ranking Cincy first said to Sando. “I don’t think it’s Buffalo because of the lack of offensive firepower and skill. I don’t think it’s Miami because I don’t believe in the quarterback. So, who is it? I have Houston rising up to No. 3, and I have Cincinnati rising to 1. The Jets are the enigma.”
It's pick your poison at the top of this loaded conference. Kansas City deserves to be first after all they've accomplished with Patrick Mahomes, but Cincinnati has been their one headache.
The Week 2 game against Mahomes & Co. could have massive playoff-seeding implications down the line. Check out the full executive comments here.
