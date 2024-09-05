All Bengals

NFL Executives Pick Bengals As AFC's Third-Best Team Entering 2024 Season

Cincinnati is looking for its second AFC title this decade.

Russ Heltman

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under presser by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won, 25-17.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under presser by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won, 25-17. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — NFL executives have Cincinnati slotted as the third-best team in the AFC entering the 2024 season. The Athletic's Mike Sando canvassed the league for their thoughts on the hierarchy.

The Bengals checked in just behind Kansas City and Baltimore. Sando asked five executives for their thoughts and one had Cincinnati as the top AFC team.

“Someone has to give Kansas City a run for their money,” the voter ranking Cincy first said to Sando. “I don’t think it’s Buffalo because of the lack of offensive firepower and skill. I don’t think it’s Miami because I don’t believe in the quarterback. So, who is it? I have Houston rising up to No. 3, and I have Cincinnati rising to 1. The Jets are the enigma.”

It's pick your poison at the top of this loaded conference. Kansas City deserves to be first after all they've accomplished with Patrick Mahomes, but Cincinnati has been their one headache.

The Week 2 game against Mahomes & Co. could have massive playoff-seeding implications down the line. Check out the full executive comments here.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener

Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots

Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out

Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener

Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster

Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year

Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14

Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'

Watch: Bengals Safety Jordan Battle With Pick Six Against Anthony Richardson and the Colts

Report: Bengals to Play it Conservative With Myles Murphy Following Knee Injury

Mission Accomplished: Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Completes First Normal Training Camp

It's Official: Evan McPherson Signs Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+