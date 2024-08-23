All Bengals

Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'

Cincinnati shuffled the offensive brain trust this offseason.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the sidelines before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the sidelines before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow just wrapped his first normal training camp in the NFL. He discussed how he's feeling with the Amazon Prime broadcast booth on Thursday, plus, great signs about the Bengals' fresh offensive ideas.

Cincinnati has its quarterback ready to roll for the regular season in a little over two weeks.

"Yeah, I feel great," Burrow noted to Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. "This is the biggest, fastest, and strongest I've been since I've been in the league, and so it's been nice to not really have any setbacks, able to maintain that strength that I built in the offseason through training camp and a week to get our bodies right. You're always a little sore after training camp, so a week to get our bodies right, and then it's time to go."

Whether it be injury or COVID, Burrow's never gotten to fine-tune the offense over a full NFL training camp. He's navigated that with a new-look staff this past month.

"Yeah, it's been great. (Offensive coordinator Dan) Pitcher brought a lot of great energy, and he's really taken ownership of that role," Burrow said. "We've had some new hires that we brought in too. It's nice to get a new perspective and some new ideas in the building whenever that happens. Justin Rascati, coming from Minnesota, he's been great as well. So all of our stuff is marrying up well."

That versatility could unlock a Super Bowl title for Cincinnati.

