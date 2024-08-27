Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England
CINCINNATI — More and more signs are pointing to Ja'Marr Chase playing for the Bengals next Sunday. Head coach Zac Taylor told the media on Tuesday he expects Chase to suit up for the season opener against the Patriots.
The contract hold-in appears to be wrapping up. Taylor said the star has looked great on the field and gave a definitive,"Yes," when asked if he expects Chase to play next week.
"It's been good just to have our full complement of weapons out there," Taylor said about the return. "Gives you the visual of what it's going to look and feel like for us. And so it's been good to get him back in the mix these last couple of days."
Cincinnati hasn't had its best wide receiver on the field working all summer. Now, he's got a nice two-week window to ramp up before the big show kicks off against New England.
"He's looked great, same Ja'Marr I'm used to," Taylor noted.
