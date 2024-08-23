Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Colts 27-14 in their preseason finale on Thursday night. Cincinnati was 0-3 this preseason.
Indianapolis played their starters for most of the first half. Meanwhile, the Bengals sat their starters and a lot of their key backups.
Here are our postgame observations:
Highlight of the Night
Bengals safety Jordan Battle intercepted Anthony Richardson's pass on the Colts' second possession of the game and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown.
The play tied the game 7-7 and was the biggest defensive play of the Bengals' preseason. Watch it here.
Njongmeta Leads the Way Again
Maema Njongmeta had nine tackles. He led the team in tackles in each of their three preseason games.
The undrafted free agent from Wisconsin made the most of his opportunities this preseason. Will he make the team? Final cuts have to be made on Tuesday by 4 p.m. ET.
Burton Makes Plays
The Bengals' offense was awful on Thursday night, but rookie Jermaine Burton continued to make plays. He finished with four receptions for 56 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown catch—their longest play from scrimmage.
Burton had the Bengals' longest reception in each of their three preseason games and finished with two of their three offensive touchdowns this preseason.
Preseason Woes
Preseason wins and losses don't matter, but this is the Bengals' second-straight winless preseason and their third in team history (2023, 1998).
Up Next
The Bengals play the Patriots in the regular season opener on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.
