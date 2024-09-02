All Bengals

Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots

Cincinnati has its players at two key spots.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) walks to the line for field goal practice at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) walks to the line for field goal practice at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are rolling with Trent Brown at right tackle and Dax Hill as the second starting outside cornerback alongside Cam Taylor-Britt to start the 2024 season.

Brown was the assumed starter at his spot after not getting to have a full battle with Amarius Mims due to the rookie's injury, but Hill had been in a tight war with D.J. Turner II over the past month.

Taylor made it clear Turner didn't "lose" the job, but Hill just had the slight edge.

"It was a great battle," Taylor noted. "It wasn't a this guy failed, and so the other ones the starter. It was two guys I really felt like bringing the best out of each other and so for Dax to be able to to assume that responsibility, I think is good. And that doesn't mean D.J. is not playing, it doesn't mean that there's not roles we have for these other guys. And it's a long season. And so guys got to be ready for their opportunities to come."

Brown has played elite offensive tackle on both sides of the line as Cincinnati looks for one more of those great seasons from him in 2024.

"Trent's done a great job for us," Taylor said after the announcement "We've managed him throughout this training camp, but he's a pro. He's done a really good job taking care of himself this training camp, and so I'm excited to watch him work."

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

