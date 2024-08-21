Mission Accomplished: Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Completes First Normal Training Camp
CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has officially completed his first full training camp.
The 27-year-old had one planned rest day during the first week of camp, but participated in the other 16 sessions, including two joint practices.
Burrow has had some bad luck this time of year throughout his NFL career. Last season he suffered a calf strain on the second day of camp and missed the rest of training camp. His appendix burst right before camp started in 2022, which meant he spent most of camp trying to gain weight that he lost due to emergency surgery.
Burrow entered the NFL in 2020—the COVID year. He didn't have a preseason or an in-person offseason program. He was recovering from knee reconstruction surgery in 2021 and only took three preseason snaps.
This year was different. He wanted reps, but he also planned to trust his body. He made it clear that he was willing to throttle things down if things didn't feel right.
That's the correct mindset for a star quarterback—especially one that underwent surgery on his throwing wrist last November.
Overall, Burrow had a stellar camp. He was accurate, had velocity on his throws and even though he didn't have Ja'Marr Chase—he was able to get plenty of quality reps in with Tee Higgins, Trenton Irwin, Mike Gesicki and the plenty of other skill players the Bengals are banking on this season.
Even he would tell you it was far from perfect, but he's been great without having normal training camp and preseason time. Imagine how much farther along he is this year with all of the reps he's had over the past month.
Burrow won't play in Thursday's preseason finale and he shouldn't. Two joint practices, 16 total sessions and one preseason game is the most work he's gotten this time of year since being the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.
Burrow came into camp hoping to not only stay healthy, but to get valuable reps with his teammates so everyone can be ready for the start of the regular season.
Mission accomplished.
