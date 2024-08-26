All Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year

Ja'Marr Chase is eligible for a contract extension.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-23.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-23. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase didn't participate in any of the Bengals' 17 practices during training camp, but the 24-year-old worked with the team on Sunday and Monday.

Chase is hoping to sign a long-term extension with the Bengals before the start of the season. The three-time Pro Bowler hasn't spoken with the media since the start of the offseason program in May.

Chase's decision to "hold-in" during training camp has gotten plenty of national attention, but he made his intentions perfectly clear during Super Bowl week.

"My future [is] bright in Cincinnati," Chase said. "I know I'm gonna be there the majority of my career, if not forever."

Veteran safety Vonn Bell also helped Chase learn and understand what contract negoatiations can be like and the business side of football.

"Vonn Bell was the first person that really sat there and gave me vet game on contracts, on football, on organizations," Chase said. "Vonn Bell gave me a big leap in the game and I couldn't say nothing but thank you."

It's worth noting that Chase made these comments in February during Super Bowl week. They're still noteworthy, since he hasn't spoken to the media in months.

James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

