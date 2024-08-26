Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase didn't participate in any of the Bengals' 17 practices during training camp, but the 24-year-old worked with the team on Sunday and Monday.
Chase is hoping to sign a long-term extension with the Bengals before the start of the season. The three-time Pro Bowler hasn't spoken with the media since the start of the offseason program in May.
Chase's decision to "hold-in" during training camp has gotten plenty of national attention, but he made his intentions perfectly clear during Super Bowl week.
"My future [is] bright in Cincinnati," Chase said. "I know I'm gonna be there the majority of my career, if not forever."
Veteran safety Vonn Bell also helped Chase learn and understand what contract negoatiations can be like and the business side of football.
"Vonn Bell was the first person that really sat there and gave me vet game on contracts, on football, on organizations," Chase said. "Vonn Bell gave me a big leap in the game and I couldn't say nothing but thank you."
It's worth noting that Chase made these comments in February during Super Bowl week. They're still noteworthy, since he hasn't spoken to the media in months.
For more on the Bengals and contract talks with Ja'Marr Chase, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears
Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears
Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats
Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton
NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals
NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season
Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut
Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots
Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast