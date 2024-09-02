Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor discussed Cincinnati's plan for Sunday if the team doesn't have Ja'Marr Chase to work with against New England. The star wideout has been steadfast in wanting a new contract and made zero indications that he'll play or sit out Sunday after sitting for most of Cincinnati's on-field work over the past month, outside of two sessions.
"We'll just take a day to day," Taylor said about Chase playing on Sunday while adding he believes Chase is in adequate physical shape to play with limited practices so far.
Chase is essential to any Bengals game plan, but they'll have to win on Sunday without him if it comes to that. He is the lone remaining NFL star wide receiver eligible for a new deal that doesn't have one.
"Yeah, we're always ready," Taylor said about the plan for having no Chase on Sunday. "There's always injuries and things you got to deal with so we're adept to that."
Cincinnati kicks off against New England on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
