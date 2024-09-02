Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent season-ending wrist surgery in November.
Some wondered if he'd ever be the same. After a full training camp where Burrow participated in all but one practice, which includes two joint sessions and a preseason game against the Bucs, the 27-year-old believes his arm is the strongest it's been.
The throwing part is getting better and better, each day the more reps that I get. My arm is really strong down the field right now, which I’m really happy with," Burrow told Albert Breer. “That was the one thing I was worried about with this injury. I would say it’s as strong as it’s been in that department.”
Burrow got plenty of reps in training camp for the first time since 2021 when he was recovering from knee reconstruction surgery. Not only is he confident in his arm, but he's happy about how he's reading defenses.
“I had a lot of time coming back to think about checks against certain defenses that I like,” Burrow said. “That’s been a big emphasis for me over the last month and a half. I’m seeing things really well right now.
Burrow will get a chance to show off his arm and his ability to read defenses on Sunday when the Bengals welcome the Patriots to town.
