All Bengals

Ted Karras Doesn't Listen To Music Before Bengals Games: 'I Can't'

A very self-aware reason.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) signs his autograph for fans before NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) signs his autograph for fans before NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals won't be making a pregame playlist for Ted Karras anytime soon. Karras was on Enter The Jungle this week and confirmed he does not listen to music to get ready for games.

The Bengals starting center said it gets him too amped up, leading to a crash as contests get into the second half.

"One of them," Karras said about being a lone wolf in the locker room when it comes to music. "Yeah, a lot of guys have headphones in. But I can't because I found that I was getting tired in the fourth quarter. Third, fourth quarter of games."

That's some great self-awareness from Karras who had to go through his routine amidst the fatigue to see what was wrong.

"I was like, What do I do in the morning of games, I start listening to music right after breakfast, and it's three hours before, and like, I'm just sitting on the bus rocking and you don't need to be."

Karras has dialed in his pregame routine entering his ninth NFL season. Check out the full interview below.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener

Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots

Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out

Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener

Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster

Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year

Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14

Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'

Watch: Bengals Safety Jordan Battle With Pick Six Against Anthony Richardson and the Colts

Report: Bengals to Play it Conservative With Myles Murphy Following Knee Injury

Mission Accomplished: Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Completes First Normal Training Camp

It's Official: Evan McPherson Signs Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+