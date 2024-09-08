Ted Karras Doesn't Listen To Music Before Bengals Games: 'I Can't'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals won't be making a pregame playlist for Ted Karras anytime soon. Karras was on Enter The Jungle this week and confirmed he does not listen to music to get ready for games.
The Bengals starting center said it gets him too amped up, leading to a crash as contests get into the second half.
"One of them," Karras said about being a lone wolf in the locker room when it comes to music. "Yeah, a lot of guys have headphones in. But I can't because I found that I was getting tired in the fourth quarter. Third, fourth quarter of games."
That's some great self-awareness from Karras who had to go through his routine amidst the fatigue to see what was wrong.
"I was like, What do I do in the morning of games, I start listening to music right after breakfast, and it's three hours before, and like, I'm just sitting on the bus rocking and you don't need to be."
Karras has dialed in his pregame routine entering his ninth NFL season. Check out the full interview below.
