Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivas Don't See Arm Dropoff From Joe Burrow: 'It Feels Great'

Cincinnati got their signal caller back on the field this week.

Russ Heltman

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receivers like Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas didn't notice much if any drop off in Joe Burrow's arm as he got back on the field this week.

It's the same old Joe as Cincinnati hopes to have him for a full slate of games in 2024.

"It's there. It feels great," Irwin said about the zip on his passes. "We've thrown a couple of times over the last couple of weeks. We've seen it in the early portions of OTAs. He's obviously still working on what he wants to be better at. And I'm sure there are plenty of things there because that's just the type of guy he is. But it's there. It's there and it's fun to see that."

"Yoshi" hasn't had as much experience catching Burrow passes as Irwin, but he echoed the same sentiment.

"Throwing the ball with me at least, like on time, on the mark, down the field," Iosivas said. "I think he overthrew Charlie (Jones) on one of the long routes and so he's ripping it down the field for sure."

Burrow is always trying to get better as the Bengals continue working through the offseason program.

Russ Heltman

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.