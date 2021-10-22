    • October 22, 2021
    Week 7 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Ravens

    Will Cincinnati beat Baltimore for the first time since 2018?
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — The Bengals haven't beat the Ravens since 2018. They'll look to snap their 5-game losing against Baltimore on Sunday. 

    From Joe Burrow's pre-snap reads, to the Bengals' surging defense, there are reasons to believe they can beat Lamar Jackson for the first time. 

    The All Bengals team made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

    Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

    Season Record: 2-4

    Sunday is going to be a big challenge for both teams involved. This is a huge AFC North showdown. When was the last time we were able to say that regarding a game featuring the Bengals? 2015? 

    Both defenses' talents will be on display on Sunday and I think it will come down to which team is able to not only create more turnovers but capitalize off of them as well.

    Baltimore’s defense held the Chargers to just 26 rushing yards last week, but they’re more generous when defending the pass overall this season ranking near the bottom of the league (T-25th) allowing just over 277 passing yards per game.

    Cincinnati is the only team left in the NFL who hasn’t allowed more than 25 points in a game.

    The Bengals have a great chance to win this game, but with the team keeping Joe Burrow away from the media for a second straight week following a throat contusion injury against the Packers, I’m hesitant to lean in their favor knowing he'll have to communicate in a booming M&T Bank Stadium.

    Prediction: Ravens 28, Bengals 24

    Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

    Season Record: 4-2

    The Bengals travel to M&T Bank Stadium fresh off their most complete victory of the Zac Taylor era.

    The quarterback that has the ball last will likely come away with the win on Sunday. Cincinnati prepared for the game all week, but they've been laying the groundwork to topple Baltimore for years.

    The team signed DJ Reader and invested all over their defense for games like this. So far, those investments are paying off as Cincinnati sits fifth in Football Outsider's defensive DVOA and fourth in EPA/play allowed in run defense. That's the formula to beat the Ravens and chip away at a 114-19 point deficit over the last three games these teams have played.

    Pittsburgh represented the fulcrum game of this season, and Sunday is the cementer. Even at 4-2, the Bengals are being treated by most people like a cute story. If they find a way to upset Baltimore, they'll cement their status as an AFC contender. This game feels like a coin flip, so give me the home team to narrowly edge Cincinnati.

    Prediction: Ravens 31, Bengals 30

    Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

    Season Record: 3-3

    Both teams are carrying momentum into Week 7 after dominating wins last week.

    Despite having 15 players on injured reserve, including a key number of starters, Baltimore sits atop the AFC with a 5-1 record.

    Jackson is playing at an MVP level. The quarterback is leading the Ravens in both passing (1,686) and rushing (392) yards. Baltimore is averaging 155.2 yards on the ground per game.

    Nonetheless, this isn't the Bengals team Baltimore has faced in recent years. They have the personnel to stop the Ravens' explosive offense and create big plays of their own on offense both in the air and on the ground.

    The Bengals keep it close, but the difference is a Justin Tucker field goal.

    Prediction: Ravens 27, Bengals 24

    Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

    Season Record: 4-2

    While the Ravens are thin in terms on injuries, they’ve still proven to be a top team in the NFL, and I don’t think the Bengals are quite ready as a team to beat Baltimore. I think the conservative playcalling could get the Bengals in a hole early, but they make a late push to make it look respectable. The Bengals are a good team, but this is a huge challenge. 

    Prediction: Ravens 31, Bengals 24

    Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

    Season Record: 3-3

    The Bengals are coming in hot off of a huge victory over the Lions. This was essentially a shut out for the starting defense and the offense finished with their highest total of the season. That win came against one of the worst teams in the league.

    So how will the Bengals play against a more talented Ravens team? 

    Baltimore's defensive strengths could be a problem.

    Ravens defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale is possibly the best pressure designer in the entire NFL. The Bengals have struggled with well designed pressures all season. The Ravens have a true, physical number 1 corner in Marlon Humphrey. The Bengals have lived off deep balls to Ja'Marr Chase. Cincinnati hands around, but they don't get the win in Baltimore.

    Prediction: Ravens 24, Bengals 17

    James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

    Season Record: 3-3

    Are the Bengals a legitimate playoff contender? A win over the Ravens on would confirm that Taylor, Burrow and the rest of the team is ready to make a big leap this season. 

    Unfortunately, this defense needs to prove they can stop Jackson. They've played well this year, but until show they slow him down, it's hard for me to pick them. 

    Couple that with a Ravens' defense that is going to keep the heat on Burrow and Baltimore finds a way to beat Cincinnati for a sixth-straight time. 

    Prediction: Ravens 31, Bengals 27

