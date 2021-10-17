Postgame Observations: Burrow and Mixon Lead Bengals Past Lions 34-11

    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Lead the Way, Bengals Blowout Lions 34-11

    Cincinnati is 4-2 for the first time since 2018.
    Author:

    DETROIT — The Bengals believe that they're a legitimate playoff contender. They played like one in the second half of Sunday's 34-11 win over the Lions. 

    Cincinnati scored on their first four possessions of the second half to put the game out of reach and hand the winless Lions their sixth loss of the season. 

    Joe Burrow completed 19-of-29 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. 

    Cincinnati is 4-2 for the first time since 2018. Here are some postgame observations:

    Second Half Surge 

    The Bengals scored 24 points on their first four possessions of the second half. Not only did it put the game out of reach, but it gave everyone a glimpse of how special this offense can and should be week in and week out. 

    Joe Mixon's legs were a big reason why they all three second half scoring drives were 8-plays or more. He finished with 18 carries for 94 yards. Mixon also had five receptions for 59 yards and a receiving touchdown. 

    What a Silly Debate

    Remember the "Team Chase" versus "Team Sewell" debate? It was silly then and it's sillier now. 

    Ja'Marr Chase continues to shine for the Bengals, this time against the team that took Penei Sewell with the seventh pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

    Chase finished with four receptions for 97 yards, including a huge 24-yard reception that put the Bengals in field goal range at the end of the first half

    Burrow also found Chase for a 53-yard gain that helped give the Bengals a 27-0 lead. 

    The Bengals got it right with Chase and Sunday's game was just the latest example of how important the rookie is to their success. 

    Opening Score

    The Bengals' offense scored on their first possession of the game on Sunday for the first time this season. 

    Burrow led them on an 8-play, 61-yard drive that ended with Chris Evans' first NFL touchdown. It was a beautiful 24-yard reception on a wheel route. Watch the play here. 

    Slow Start

    The Bengals' offense stalled after their opening drive. They finished with 32 total yards on their next four drives, which included an interception and three punts. 

    Chase's 24-yard reception helped give them a spark and they never looked back. 

    Second-Team TD

    Brandon Allen led the Bengals' offense on a 5-play, 44-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that ended with a seven yard touchdown to Auden Tate. 

    It was Allen's first drive of the season. Running back Trayveon Williams also saw his first playing time of the season. 

    Up Next

    Cincinnati heads to Baltimore to play the Ravens in Week 7. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 24 at M&T Bank Stadium.

    For more highlights and game coverage, go here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

    Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

    Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

    Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

    Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

    Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Postgame Observations: Burrow and Mixon Lead Bengals Past Lions 34-11

    17 seconds ago
    Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for 53-Yard Gain

    34 minutes ago
    Jackson Carman
    Gameday

    Jackson Carman Taken to Locker Room With Illness, Questionable to Return

    54 minutes ago
    Joe Mixon, Lions
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Joe Mixon for 40-Yard TD, Bengals Lead Lions 17-0

    1 hour ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker III (21) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Have 10-0 Lead Over Lions

    1 hour ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) catches a pass for a first quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 24-Yard Touchdown to Chris Evans on Bengals' Opening Drive

    2 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Bengals Announce Inactives For Sunday's Game Against Lions

    4 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
    Gameday

    Watch: Burrow, Chase and Higgins Warmup Before Sunday's Game Against Lions

    4 hours ago