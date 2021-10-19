Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase

The 21-year-old has been dominant so far this season.

CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase continues to impress in his first NFL season.

The 21-year-old has 27 receptions for 553 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. Chase has caught a pass of 34-yards or more every game this season.

His impressive start has caught the attention of many, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers star cornerback Richard Sherman.

"I think Ja'Marr Chase is the best young receiver in football right now," Sherman said on his podcast.

That's high praise from a Super Bowl champion and a former All-Pro.

Chase's success is a big reason why the Bengals are 4-2 this season.

The Bengals don't play the Buccaneers this season, so the only time Chase would face off against Sherman would be in the Super Bowl.

Watch Sherman's comments below.

