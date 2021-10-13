    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bengals Embrace Criticism Following Social Media Outrage About 'The Cart'

    The Bengals are embracing four wheels.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals received plenty of national attention late last week when "The Cart" was posted for the world to see. 

    The organization has used a rolling cart to hold the voice recorders during interviews for the media throughout training camp and the season. With interviews being held outside due to COVID-19 protocols, the cart was a simple, mobile solution for the public relations staff. 

    Last Thursday the cart became "The Cart," as social media reacted to a picture of Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan being interviewed by local reporters. 

    National personalities ended up weighing in on "The Cart." The Bengals received plenty of criticism over the next few days. From Damian Woody to Pat McAfee, plenty of former athletes and current TV personalities were outraged. 

    Rather than replacing it, the Bengals fully embraced "The Cart" by posting a video ahead of Wednesday's media session. 

    It doesn't sound like "The Cart" is going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, it looked a bit cleaner on Wednesday. Check out a few more photos of it below. 

    The Cart
    THe Cart1

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

    Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

    Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Brian Callahan on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Vikings' Defense _ Bengals News Conference
    News

    Bengals Embrace Criticism Following Social Media Outrage About 'The Cart'

    27 seconds ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

    3 hours ago
    Joe Burrow Training Camp
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Watch: Practice Clips of Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

    4 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Riley Reiff, Jackson Carman, Jonah Williams
    News

    Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Week 6 Matchup Against Lions

    8 hours ago
    Aug 29, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (90) celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett (np) with linebacker Darius Hodge (44) and defensive end Amani Bledsoe (93) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Khalid Kareem Cleared to Practice, Bengals' Pass Rush Could Get a Boost

    8 hours ago
    Zac Taylor
    News

    Zac Taylor Confident After Loss: Bengals Are a Team 'That's Going to be Reckoned With'

    10 hours ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Podcast: More Bad Injury News and an In-Depth Look at the Bengals' Struggles on Offense

    11 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Drew Sample, tee Higgins
    News

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Overtime Loss to Packers

    23 hours ago