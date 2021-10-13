Bengals Embrace Criticism Following Social Media Outrage About 'The Cart'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals received plenty of national attention late last week when "The Cart" was posted for the world to see.

The organization has used a rolling cart to hold the voice recorders during interviews for the media throughout training camp and the season. With interviews being held outside due to COVID-19 protocols, the cart was a simple, mobile solution for the public relations staff.

Last Thursday the cart became "The Cart," as social media reacted to a picture of Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan being interviewed by local reporters.

National personalities ended up weighing in on "The Cart." The Bengals received plenty of criticism over the next few days. From Damian Woody to Pat McAfee, plenty of former athletes and current TV personalities were outraged.

Rather than replacing it, the Bengals fully embraced "The Cart" by posting a video ahead of Wednesday's media session.

It doesn't sound like "The Cart" is going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, it looked a bit cleaner on Wednesday. Check out a few more photos of it below.

