The Bengals Got it Right at No. 5: Ja'Marr Chase is on an Historical Pace

    October 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    The Bengals Got it Right: Ja'Marr Chase Posting Randy Moss-Like Numbers as a Rookie

    The 21-year-old has been dominant in his first five games.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Some people may still question the Bengals' decision to take Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the 21-year-old's stellar start to his rookie season should put that debate to rest. 

    Chase has been phenomenal. He has 23 receptions for 453 yards and five touchdowns in his first five games. Four of his touchdowns came from 34-yards out or farther. 

    “I’m expecting for a go ball any moment—every moment. That’s one of the reasons they got me—I’m a deep threat," Chase said after the Bengals' overtime loss to the Packers. "Whenever they say going deep that’s something I get happy for. That’s my job.”

    The rookie finished with six receptions for 159 yards in Sunday's loss, including a 70-yard touchdown right before halftime. 

    He's on pace to finish the season with 78 receptions for 1,540 yards and 17 touchdowns. That would be the most receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history and the most receptions and touchdowns by a first-year player in Bengals' history.

    Chase joins Randy Moss as the only players ever to have 400+ receiving yards and five touchdowns in their first five career games. 

    He's also the fifth rookie in NFL history with at least 50 receiving yards in each of his first five games. Earl McCullouch, Terry Glenn, CeeDee Lamb and Terry McClaurin are the others. 

    "I think what he did in college has really carried over. It's winning one-on-ones, making plays on balls down the field even when the opportunities aren't always there," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He just has a great knack for judging the ball down the field, which not everybody does. He's physical. He's got really good hands. He's got good scramble awareness to get in phase with Joe like you saw on the play at the end of the first half. He's in great shape. Not every rookie that comes into the league is in that kind of shape. That's one thing you notice. He's played a lot of snaps. We try to take care of him where we can, but he just goes and gives great effort. Even in the fourth quarter he's catching those go balls and back shoulders and things like that. He's everything we expected him to be and hoped to be and so far through five games that's what we've seen from him."

    There will be some people that mention Penei Sewell again this week—the offensive tackle that the Bengals passed on to take Chase. 

    Cincinnati's offensive line may have issues, but taking Chase was the right move and he's proved it early in his NFL career. 

    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates as he leaves the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium.
    The Bengals Got it Right at No. 5: Ja'Marr Chase is on an Historical Pace

    Dec 24, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium.
    Bengals Open as Road Favorites Against Winless Lions

    Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 10.32.41 AM
    Watch: Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson Talk After Combining for Five Missed Kicks

    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against Green Bay Packers linebacker Jonathan Garvin (53) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium.
    Packers Believe Bengals 'Will be a Problem' Going Forward With Joe Burrow at QB

    Zac Taylor
    Podcast: Joe Burrow's Health, the O-Line and Zac Taylor's Decision Making Down the Stretch

    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium.
    Ja'Marr Chase Leaps Mac Jones, Becomes Favorite to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
    Jon Gruden Resigning as Raiders Head Coach

    Jessie Bates
    Injury Updates: The Latest on Jessie Bates and Trae Waynes

