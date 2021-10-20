    • October 20, 2021
    Browns' Star Quarterback Baker Mayfield Won't Play Against Broncos

    Cleveland is dealing with a bunch of injuries.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won't play on Thursday night against the Broncos. The star signal-caller is dealing with a torn left labrum, which he was hoping to play through, but the short week prevented that from happening.

    "Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win," head coach Kevin Stefanski told Browns.com. "Baker fought really hard to play, he's a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn't make it on a short week. We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible."

    Mayfield had made 51 consecutive starts dating back to his rookie season in 2018. 

    Cleveland is 3-3 this season. They've lost two games in a row. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are out because of injuries and Odell Beckham Jr. could miss Thursday's matchup too. 

    The Browns are 3-point home favorites in the matchup according to the SI SportsBook.

    You May Also Like:

    No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

    Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

    Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

    Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

    Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

    Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

    Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

    Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

    Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

    Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

    Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

