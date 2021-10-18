Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books Following Bengals' Win Over Lions
DETROIT — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Lions on Sunday, as he continues to impress in his second season.
He completed 19-of-29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-11 blowout win.
Everyone knows Burrow is talented, but his stellar play has him in the same conversation with an NFL legend.
Burrow has thrown at least two touchdown passes in all six games this season. Dan Marino is the only other quarterback in NFL history to do that in his first or second season.
The 24-year-old is on pace to finish with 40 touchdown passes, which would be a Bengals record.
For more on Burrow and Sunday's game, watch the video below.
