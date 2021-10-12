    • October 12, 2021
    Aaron Rodgers Praises Joe Burrow, Shares Advice Following Packers' Win Over Bengals

    The future Hall of Famer thinks Burrow could be great.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reportedly impressed the Packers' brass in Sunday's 25-22 loss to Green Bay. 

    That includes future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who talked with Burrow on the field after the game. The Packers legend discussed their interaction on Tuesday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. 

    "I'm a Joe Burrow fan, I enjoy the way he goes about his business. I enjoy the way he plays with confidence," Rodgers said. "I will tell you the thing that I told him, which I've told other quarterbacks from time to time: slide. I said you're 'too damn talented. You got so much in front of ya to accomplish in this league, just sometimes you gotta slide.'" 

    It's good advice that Burrow needs to hear, especially after he took a big hit in Sunday's game. The 24-year-old didn't miss a play, but spent a few minutes on the turf before getting up and jogging to the sideline. 

    "He knows how to slide, he’s just hard headed," Ja'Marr Chase joked after the game. 

    If the Bengals are going to make a playoff run, then they need Burrow to be on the field. If that means sliding once or twice per game, then that's exactly what he should do. Watch the clip of Rodgers praising Burrow below. 

