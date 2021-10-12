Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed Trae Waynes on injured reserve on Tuesday. That means the veteran cornerback will miss at least three games after suffering a hamstring injury in Cincinnati's overtime loss to Green Bay.
"He had some good plays yesterday and some bad plays unfortunately on the last play of the game he pulls his hamstring and he couldn't even finish the play as the guy is still running his route he's running over grabbing his leg," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Monday. "It's unfortunate a guy who really hasn't been healthy and I don't think we've seen the best of him and I think once he's healthy and fully available, I think we'll get a better Trae Waynes, I don't have any doubt."
Look for Eli Apple and Darius Phillips to get more playing time with Waynes out.
The Bengals also released punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad. The move clears the way for cornerback Holton Hill and running back Elijah Holyfield. Both players signed with the Bengals' practice squad.
