Watch: Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow's Special Connection With Ja'Marr Chase

    October 19, 2021
    Watch: Former NFL Quarterback Breaks Down Joe Burrow's Special Connection With Ja'Marr Chase

    Cincinnati's most explosive plays have come from the dynamic duo.
    CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase connection is a big reason why the Bengals are off to their best start since 2018. 

    Burrow continues to find Chase in big spots when the offense needs to make a play. The rookie wide-out has 27 receptions for 553 yards and five touchdowns this season. 

    Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky posted a clip of their 34-yard connection at the end of the first half of Sunday's win over the Lions. Watch his breakdown below. 

