    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 34-11 Win Over the Lions

    Cincinnati crushed Detroit on Sunday to improve to 4-2 on the season.
    Author:

    The Bengals secured a big win in Detroit to improve to 4-2 on the season on Sunday. After a slow first half, the Bengals stepped up in the second half and pulled away, ultimately beating the Lions 34-11.

    Here are our winners and losers from Sunday's game:

    Winners

    Logan Wilson

    The second year linebacker picked up his fourth interception of the season in the first half. He was everywhere against the Lions and appears to be solidifying himself as a top-tier linebacker in the league. He finished with six tackles (two for loss) and one pass defensed.

    Trey Hendrickson

    Hendrickson had a great game against the Lions, making his presence known all four quarters. He bullied Penei Sewell early in the game and started to draw double teams as the game progressed. He finished with one sack and two quarterback hits. He has proven to be a great signing for the Bengals so far this season.

    Ja’Marr Chase

    Not only has Chase been the best rookie receiver, but he’s statistically been one of the best wide-outs in the league. He finished with four receptions for 97 yards. In a game against Sewell, Chase ended any debate about the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati got it right. 

    Lou Anarumo

    The Bengals defense was impressive against the Lions. They kept their foot on the gas all game and kept the Lions from ever being in the game. After struggling last season, Anarumo brought in his guys and has really impressed so far in 2021.

    Chidobe Awuzie

    Awuzie was brought in to replace William Jackson, and for half the price. He’s looked incredible this season. The former Cowboy has played like a borderline top 10 cornerback in the NFL. He finished with five tackles and one pass defensed.

    Losers:

    Zac Taylor's First Half Play Calling

    It’s hard to find many losers in a game like this, but my only complaint would be that the offense looked pretty stiff in the first half. If they could put together full games, they'll be a really tough team the rest of this season.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

    Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

    Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

    Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

    Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

    Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

    Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Ja'Marr Chase, Lions, catch
    Gameday

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 34-11 Win Over the Lions

    11 seconds ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Postgame Observations: Burrow and Mixon Lead Bengals Past Lions 34-11

    37 minutes ago
    Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for 53-Yard Gain

    1 hour ago
    Jackson Carman
    Gameday

    Jackson Carman Taken to Locker Room With Illness, Questionable to Return

    1 hour ago
    Joe Mixon, Lions
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Joe Mixon for 40-Yard TD, Bengals Lead Lions 17-0

    1 hour ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker III (21) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Have 10-0 Lead Over Lions

    1 hour ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) catches a pass for a first quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 24-Yard Touchdown to Chris Evans on Bengals' Opening Drive

    3 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Bengals Announce Inactives For Sunday's Game Against Lions

    5 hours ago