Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 34-11 Win Over the Lions
The Bengals secured a big win in Detroit to improve to 4-2 on the season on Sunday. After a slow first half, the Bengals stepped up in the second half and pulled away, ultimately beating the Lions 34-11.
Here are our winners and losers from Sunday's game:
Winners
Logan Wilson
The second year linebacker picked up his fourth interception of the season in the first half. He was everywhere against the Lions and appears to be solidifying himself as a top-tier linebacker in the league. He finished with six tackles (two for loss) and one pass defensed.
Trey Hendrickson
Hendrickson had a great game against the Lions, making his presence known all four quarters. He bullied Penei Sewell early in the game and started to draw double teams as the game progressed. He finished with one sack and two quarterback hits. He has proven to be a great signing for the Bengals so far this season.
Ja’Marr Chase
Not only has Chase been the best rookie receiver, but he’s statistically been one of the best wide-outs in the league. He finished with four receptions for 97 yards. In a game against Sewell, Chase ended any debate about the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati got it right.
Lou Anarumo
The Bengals defense was impressive against the Lions. They kept their foot on the gas all game and kept the Lions from ever being in the game. After struggling last season, Anarumo brought in his guys and has really impressed so far in 2021.
Chidobe Awuzie
Awuzie was brought in to replace William Jackson, and for half the price. He’s looked incredible this season. The former Cowboy has played like a borderline top 10 cornerback in the NFL. He finished with five tackles and one pass defensed.
Losers:
Zac Taylor's First Half Play Calling
It’s hard to find many losers in a game like this, but my only complaint would be that the offense looked pretty stiff in the first half. If they could put together full games, they'll be a really tough team the rest of this season.
