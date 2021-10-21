Former NFL QB Praises Joe Burrow, Compares Him to NFL Legend

This is high praise for the Bengals' signal-caller.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has received plenty of praise over the past few years. From leading LSU to a 15-0 record and a National Championship to being the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and flashing his potential in the NFL.

He's drawn plenty of comparisons to great players over that span. Giants legend Phil Simms is the latest quarterback to praise Burrow.

"When you watch Joe Burrow, you know what you're watching? The modern-day Joe Montana," Simms said on Inside the NFL. "He's smooth, he's athletic, he's even got a little better arm—sorry Joe (Montana)—but he's doing a lot of great things."

Simms is the latest to compare Burrow to Montana, but he isn't the only one.

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack sees similarities between the two players.

"He's (Burrow) an incredible, talented guy, but more importantly he's got an aura about him," Pollack said earlier this month. "He reminds me a lot of Montana having played with that guy, his swagger."

Pollack played with Montana for three seasons in San Francisco from 1990-92.

Burrow ranks fifth in completion percentage (70.7), seventh in passer rating (107.9) and he has the sixth-most touchdown passes (14) in the NFL this season.

