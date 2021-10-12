    • October 12, 2021
    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Overtime Loss to Packers

    Cincinnati jumped nearly half the league this week.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the Packers in overtime this week, but keeping it close against Aaron Rodgers and company helped them gain respect nationally

    Cincinnati made a big jump in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings. The Bengals are 10th this week, ahead of teams like the Panthers, Saints, Chiefs and Titans. 

    "Joe Burrow keeps raising the ceiling for this group," Albert Breer wrote. "Now, they just have to be able to keep him healthy."

    It's the highest the Bengals have been in the power rankings this season. They were 24th last week

    Check out SI's complete power rankings here.

