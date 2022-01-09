Bengals Announce Inactives for Sunday's Regular Season Finale Against Browns
CLEVELAND — The Bengals are hoping to win their fourth-straight game on Sunday afternoon. They play the Browns in Cleveland, but they won't have some of their best players.
Joe Burrow and D.J. Reader didn't travel with the team and are inactive for Sunday's game.
Starting kicker Evan McPherson is inactive. Elliott Fry will kick for the Bengals on Sunday. He was elevated from the practice squad.
Logan Wilson, Tee Higgins, Cam Sample and Jalen Davis are also inactive.
Ja'Marr Chase is just 12 yards away from breaking Chad Johnson's single season record for receiving yards (1,440). He's active and is expected to have a limited role.
Quarterback Jake Browning, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, safety Trayvon Henderson, defensive end Noah Spence, offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland, wide receiver Trent Taylor and defensive tackle Renell Wren were all elevated from the practice squad and are active.
Browning and Fry are standard elevations, while the others are COVID-19 replacements. For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.
