The star quarterback is resting this week ahead of the playoffs.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow won't travel to Cleveland with the the Bengals for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Head coach Zac Taylor made the decision to rest Burrow this week, but it was unclear if he would be with the team.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is also out and won't travel with the team.

Both Burrow and Reader are resting and will suit up for the Bengals in the playoffs.

Look for Cincinnati to elevate multiple players from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game, including quarterback Jake Browning.

