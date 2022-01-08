Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Browns
CLEVELAND — The Bengals elevated eight players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Quarterback Jake Browning, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, kicker Elliott Fry, safety Trayvon Henderson, defensive end Noah Spence, offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland, wide receiver Trent Taylor and defensive tackle Renell Wren will all be active on Sunday.
Browning and Fry are standard elevations, while the others are COVID-19 replacements.
Related: Joe Burrow, D.J. Reader Not Traveling with Team to Cleveland
Browning will serve as Brandon Allen's backup and Fry will likely kick with Evan McPherson nursing a groin issue.
All eight players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.
