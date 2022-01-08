Skip to main content
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Browns

Cincinnati is hoping to win their fourth straight game.

CLEVELAND — The Bengals elevated eight players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Browns. 

Quarterback Jake Browning, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, kicker Elliott Fry, safety Trayvon Henderson, defensive end Noah Spence, offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland, wide receiver Trent Taylor and defensive tackle Renell Wren will all be active on Sunday. 

Browning and Fry are standard elevations, while the others are COVID-19 replacements.

Browning will serve as Brandon Allen's backup and Fry will likely kick with Evan McPherson nursing a groin issue. 

All eight players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) take the field during introductions before the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals led 17-10 at halftime.
