All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Sunday's Regular Season Finale Against Browns

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland. Joe Burrow won't play, which means Brandon Allen will make his first start of the season.

Will Zac Taylor's squad win their fourth-straight game?

The All Bengals team made our predictions for the matchup. Check them out below!

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 8-8

The Cincinnati Bengals already locked up the AFC North. With both team’s starting quarterbacks out for this game, we will be watching Case Keenum go up against Brandon Allen.

I’ll be interested to see how well the Bengals backups play this Sunday because injuries can happen at any time and depth is valuable, especially at this point in the season. Think of it as a final tune up for the guys who would be stepping in if anybody got hurt during the playoff run.

The outcome won’t matter much to Cincinnati as far as the season’s fate is concerned, but guys are still hoping to exact revenge on a Browns team who dropped 41 points on them at Paul Brown Stadium in November.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Browns 17

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 6-10

Throw a dart here. Cincinnati and Cleveland enter this game with division bragging rights on the line for one team and the chance at a higher seed for the other.

The Bengals have more at stake, and I'll take Allen at this stage of his career over Keenum.

Prediction: Bengals 17, Browns 13

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 7-9

This isn't a sexy matchup. It's a get-healthy week for the Bengals between injuries and COVID-19 as a number of Cincinnati's reserve players play significant roles in this game. The Browns will be without Baker Mayfield for their season finale and a number of other key players are dealing with injuries as well.

Both teams are playing for pride as the Bengals are looking to avoid a sweep by their division rival heading into the playoffs and Cleveland is aiming to end their season on a high note after succumbing to their 19th losing season since 2000.

Prediction: Bengals 17, Browns 14

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 10-6

I have no idea what to expect this week. The Bengals are the better team and at full strength I’d say they would win this game, but without Burrow and several other key players, I think it’s going to be a run heavy, low scoring game. It could go either way, but the Browns will be less depleted due to the Bengals already being in the playoffs.

Prediction: Browns 20, Bengals 17

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 8-8

The Bengals are lucky to have secured the AFC North in Week 17 because they're dealing with a COVID outbreak. Burrow is also out. Normally this would mean Cleveland should win at home, but they're dealing with their own drama and will be without Mayfield.

As of this moment it's uncertain how many Bengals will be rested as they prepare for their first playoff game since 2015. This makes it hard to predict what will happen. They are the team with something to play for as there is still a chance of winning the 1-seed. Cleveland could be completely checked out, but I am sure Myles Garrett will want to make a late push for defensive player of the year.

I'm going to go with the home team in this one as Cleveland sneaks away with a victory. The Bengals are just too ravaged by injuries/COVID.

Prediction: Browns 17, Bengals 13

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Reporter

Season Record: 5-3

When looking at this game in early December we thought it would be about the division or if a team can sneak into the playoffs, but now the only thing on the line is potential playoff seeding.

It's a great idea to put Allen out there and let Burrow rest. The way he has been sacked this season he could use a little break too. Will Ja'Marr Chase and other starting receivers get their fair share of reps?

The Browns will be without Mayfield some would say Keenum might be better at this moment. I doubt we see most of the Cleveland starters. Both teams might be running the ball as much as possible to wrap up this game as soon as possible.

Allen is capable of leading the Bengals past the Browns. Cincinnati beats Cleveland to secure the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

Prediction: Bengals 20, Browns 14

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 8-8

Some are calling this a preseason game, which is fair to some extent since multiple Bengals starters are out this week.

I lean Bengals because Taylor still wants to win this game. Guys like Allen, Trae Waynes, Chris Evans and Jackson Carman have plenty to play for. It'll be an ugly, close game, but Cincinnati escapes with a win.

Prediction: Bengals 20, Browns 17

For more on Sunday's game and a look ahead to the postseason, watch Elise Jesse's exclusive conversation with Tyler Boyd below.

