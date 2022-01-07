Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow

Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Tom Szczerbowski

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase put on a show against the Chiefs in Week 17, hauling in 11 receptions for a franchise record 266 yards and three touchdowns. 

Quarterback Joe Burrow connected with Chase time and time again. He completed 30-of-39 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns

Bengals legend Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson praised both players. He also announced their new Madden ratings. Watch the video below. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Exclusive: Tyler Boyd Enjoying the Moment, But Focused on a Much Bigger Prize

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances

Joe Burrow Slimes Ja'Marr Chase After Week 17 Win

Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs

Joe Burrow Not Expected to Play Against Cleveland Browns

Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different

Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger Make History on Monday Night Football

Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

Read More

Watch: Bengals Celebrate AFC North Championship After Win Over Chiefs

Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Praise Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Performance

Three Down Look at the Bengals' AFC North-Clinching Win

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs, Clinch AFC North Title

Bengals Veteran Praises Burrow, Believes Team Can Make Deep Playoff Run

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor

Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs

Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Ravens
News

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow

31 seconds ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates a go-ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter during a Week 17 NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-31. With the win the, the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North division and advance to the NFL playoffs. Kansas City Chiefs At Cincinnati Bengals Jan 2
AllBengals Insiders+

Tyler Boyd Enjoying Moment, But Focused on Much Bigger Prize After Years of Losing

1 hour ago
Joe Burrow, Tom Brady
News

Joe Burrow Lands on Elite List After Stellar 2021 Season According to One Analyst

2 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase, C.J. Uzomah
News

Podcast: Who Will Play Against the Browns and What to Watch for in Week 18

3 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase,
News

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Gets Slimed By Joe Burrow SpongeBob Gives Him NVP Trophy

17 hours ago
Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith (50) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow and the Rest of the Bengals, Plus Practice Clips From Thursday's Session

18 hours ago
May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with center Trey Hopkins (66) during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Angry Joe? Details on 'The Look' Joe Burrow Gives His Teammates When He's Mad

22 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) dances after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) in the second half the NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Denver Broncos 15-10. Cincinnati Bengals At Denver Broncos 384
News

Bengals Place Veteran on COVID-19 Reserve List, Make Flurry of Roster Moves

23 hours ago