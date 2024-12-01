All Bengals

Germaine Pratt, Zac Taylor Assess Missed Tackles From Bengals Defense: 'Not That Much'

Cincinnati's defense is killing the 2024 season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) as he throws in the first quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) as he throws in the first quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals missed double-digit tackles on Sunday en route to the most points Pittsburgh's scored in a game this decade (44).

Germaine Pratt doesn't seem too concerned with those tackling problems on defense, despite allowing 520 total yards.

"Not that much," Pratt said about missed tackles. "I just think they was getting the ball out quick, quick game and screens."

There were plenty of those two things, mixed in with horrific form tackling from just about everyone on that side of the ball. Pratt filled up the stat sheet with a team-high 13 tackles but the rest of his running mates made too many mistakes.

Cincinnati has completely wasted a strong offense, scoring 30-plus points in a loss for the fourth time this season (all other NFL teams 79-3 this season combined). Zac Taylor gave his thoughts on the tackling problems.

"Yeah, I don't question the effort," Taylor said. "We just got to get guys on the ground, because there was great examples at times of guys hitting and making tackles. But again, overall, the consistency of it wasn't good enough."

Cincinnati's season is basically over at 4-8 following another AFC loss.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week

Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Tight End Greg Dulcich

'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Throws Support Behind Struggling Kicker Evan McPherson

Zac Taylor Updates Orlando Brown Jr., Bengals Injuries Following Bye Week

Bengals Playoff Chances Get Little Help From Competing AFC Teams in Week 12

Three Post Bye Week Thoughts on Joe Burrow and the Bengals Ahead of AFC North Showdown vs Steelers

Bengals Slight Home Betting Favorites Against Steelers Coming Off Bye Week

NFL Executives Weigh in on Justin Tucker and Evan McPherson's Struggles This Season

Cincinnati Bengals Bye Week Betting Report Card: How Have We Fared Through 11 Weeks?

Bengals Playoff Tracker: Hope Fading Entering Bye Week

Look: Joe Burrow Joins Legendary Quarterback Stat List Through 11 Games, Without Wins to Match

Look: Tony Pike Takes Issue With Bengals' Late Game Management in Crucial Situation During Loss to Chargers

Stat of the Jay: Bengals Wasting Joe Burrow Performances with Alarming, Record-Breaking Frequency

Bill Simmons Names Star Coach to Replace Zac Taylor Amidst The Five-Year Rule

Struggling Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Isn't Going Away in 2024, But an Out In His Contract Could Affect Future

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Gameday