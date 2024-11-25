All Bengals

Bengals Playoff Chances Get Little Help From Competing AFC Teams in Week 12

Cincinnati's AFC loss tally is a killer right now.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) catches his breath after taking a hit in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) catches his breath after taking a hit in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals needed a few AFC wild-card contenders to lose on Sunday, and just one of them did. Cincinnati got a little help this past week from the Colts' loss to Detroit, but it didn't change their outlook much.

Losses by Denver and Miami would've been much more impactful, but they cruised to victories as big favorites.

Cincinnati now has a 12.8% chance to make the playoffs on ESPN's FPI. They cannot lose another AFC game this season, especially with Miami surging past them in the AFC's standing in recent weeks (Cincinnati holds the 10th seed in the conference and has the most AFC losses of any competing team).

ESPN FPI Playoff Projections
ESPN FPI Playoff Projections / ESPN

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

