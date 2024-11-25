Bengals Playoff Chances Get Little Help From Competing AFC Teams in Week 12
CINCINNATI — The Bengals needed a few AFC wild-card contenders to lose on Sunday, and just one of them did. Cincinnati got a little help this past week from the Colts' loss to Detroit, but it didn't change their outlook much.
Losses by Denver and Miami would've been much more impactful, but they cruised to victories as big favorites.
Cincinnati now has a 12.8% chance to make the playoffs on ESPN's FPI. They cannot lose another AFC game this season, especially with Miami surging past them in the AFC's standing in recent weeks (Cincinnati holds the 10th seed in the conference and has the most AFC losses of any competing team).
