Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Throws Support Behind Struggling Kicker Evan McPherson
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson is going through one of the roughest stretches of his career, and he used the bye week to unplug and get away from his issues.
When he and the rest of the players returned to work Monday at Paycor Stadium, he said he received some meaningful words of encouragement from wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
“I was just talking to him today, and I'd like to apologize to those guys because those guys play their tail off, and for me to not come through at the end, it really sucks,” McPherson said.
McPherson said he and Chase have had a great relationship since joining the team as rookie members of the 2021 draft class and being two of the biggest reasons the Bengals made a run to Super Bowl 56.
Chase and McPherson have the sort of relationship where they’re comfortable needling each other about mistakes, but that’s not what happened Monday.
“He's just a good guy and good, supportive teammate,” McPherson said. “He told me he's always going to support me, good or bad, win or loss and he's always going to be there for me. I really appreciate that guy. He's a really good teammate.”
Two of Chase’s biggest games of the season have ended in losses after McPherson missed kicks in the fourth quarter.
There was the one in overtime in the Week 5 home game against Baltimore when Chase caught 10 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-38 overtime loss.
And there was the Week 11 road loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, when Chase had seven catches for 75 and two touchdowns to lead the team back from a 21-point deficit only to fall 34-27 after McPherson missed two field goals in the final eight minutes.
After the game, Chase appeared frustrated with McPherson.
"He knows to make those kicks,” he said. “That's why we paid him those bucks, to make those kicks in crunch time.”
But McPherson said the support Chase threw behind him today was meaningful.
In addition to Chase, head coach Zac Taylor continues voice his confidence in his kicker.
“I have a ton of confidence in Evan, and so I’m excited to watch him move forward,” Taylor said. “Evan works as hard as anybody we got on the team on his craft. He's specific and diligent with what he wants to get done, working hand-in-hand with Darrin and the other specialists, and I’ve got a lot of trust in him that he understands his process and trust him and Darrin to work through that.”