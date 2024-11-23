NFL Executives Weigh in on Justin Tucker and Evan McPherson's Struggles This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed two kicks in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's Week 11 loss to the Chargers.
His missed his last four attempts from 50+ yards and is just 6-of-12 on attempts from 40+ yards this season.
Ravens star Justin Tucker and other kickers around the NFL are struggling—especially in the second half of games.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic asked league executives what they thought of kickers struggling across the league.
"Some point to good rush units, some say it’s weather and field conditions," Russini wrote. "And one GM noted: 'Sometimes they just miss … happens to the best. It’s a hard job.'"
The Bengals are 4-7 this season and have a very thin margin for error. If they're going to rebound and become a legitimate playoff contender, they need everyone to play better—including McPherson, who's having the worst season of his career.
