Cincinnati Bengals Bye Week Betting Report Card: How Have We Fared Through 11 Weeks?
The 4-7 Cincinnati Bengals mercifully have a bye week. Unfortunately for us that means no parlays, props, or betting slips. In the meantime, let’s recap our week by week results so far this season:
After a rough start to the season, we have since been profitable in five of the last eight weeks, and have only ended in the red in 4-of-11 weeks overall. Let’s check in on those season-long bets we made prior to the season:
While all of our team wins props are cooked at this point, the player futures slips from August are in good shape.
Joe Burrow OVER 400.5 Passing Yards, OVER 28.5 Passing Touchdowns
Burrow’s MVP-caliber season has us sitting pretty as it relates to his props as he is currently on pace for over 4,600 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns.
Ja’Marr Chase: OVER 94.5 Receptions
Putting together a performance worthy of Offensive Player of the Year consideration so far, Chase is on pace for 112 catches this season. Chase’s consistency in hauling in six or more passes in 7-of-11 games to this point bodes well for a strong finish to the season, with an outside chance he even eclipses this line in the next three weeks.
Tee Higgins: OVER 875.5 Receiving Yards
What could have been… With health being the main issue for Higgins so far this season, it will likely require a fully healthy final stretch to hit this bet. Higgins sits 387 yards short of this line, meaning we will likely be sweating this one until the final week of the season.
With six weeks remaining, we will look to add to our successful first few months beginning next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
