All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Bye Week Betting Report Card: How Have We Fared Through 11 Weeks?

Let's recap the first 11 weeks of our best bets!

Taylor Cornell

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures after a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures after a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 4-7 Cincinnati Bengals mercifully have a bye week. Unfortunately for us that means no parlays, props, or betting slips. In the meantime, let’s recap our week by week results so far this season:

Cincinnati Bengals Best Bets Through 11 Weeks
Cincinnati Bengals Best Bets Through 11 Weeks / The Bengals are 4-7 this season. Our Best Bets Have Fared Much Better

After a rough start to the season, we have since been profitable in five of the last eight weeks, and have only ended in the red in 4-of-11 weeks overall.  Let’s check in on those season-long bets we made prior to the season:

While all of our team wins props are cooked at this point, the player futures slips from August are in good shape.

Joe Burrow OVER 400.5 Passing Yards, OVER 28.5 Passing Touchdowns

Burrow’s MVP-caliber season has us sitting pretty as it relates to his props as he is currently on pace for over 4,600 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns.

Ja’Marr Chase: OVER 94.5 Receptions

Putting together a performance worthy of Offensive Player of the Year consideration so far, Chase is on pace for 112 catches this season. Chase’s consistency in hauling in six or more passes in 7-of-11 games to this point bodes well for a strong finish to the season, with an outside chance he even eclipses this line in the next three weeks.

Tee Higgins: OVER 875.5 Receiving Yards

What could have been… With health being the main issue for Higgins so far this season, it will likely require a fully healthy final stretch to hit this bet. Higgins sits 387 yards short of this line, meaning we will likely be sweating this one until the final week of the season.

With six weeks remaining, we will look to add to our successful first few months beginning next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Do you have any feedback for the weekly betting articles? Want more hail mary long odds slips? Prefer the two leg parlays but want more options? Let me know on X!

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 49,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Taylor Cornell
TAYLOR CORNELL

Taylor is a contributor to Bengals on SI with a focus on betting content. Using stats and data research to support his plays, he enjoys sharing his hobby with others. His gambling philosophy is to always do so responsibly, and never shame a man’s unit size. Taylor has a Bengals podcast called the Who Dey Den and can be found often tweeting Bengals stats on Twitter/X: @_TaylorCornell.

Home/Betting