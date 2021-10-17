Jackson Carman Taken to Locker Room With Illness, Questionable to Return
DETROIT — Bengals rookie guard Jackson Carman has been taken to the locker room due to an illness. He's officially questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions.
Rookie Trey Hill started at right guard on Sunday, but was quickly replaced by Carman who made three consecutive starts until this week.
Carman was on the NFL's COVID-19/Reserve list for most of the week, but was cleared after testing negative twice on back-to-back days.
Hill is back in the game at right guard.
