    • October 12, 2021
    Packers Believe Bengals 'Will be a Problem' Going Forward With Joe Burrow at Quarterback

    Green Bay was "thoroughly impressed" with Joe Burrow.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the Packers on Sunday afternoon, but at least one player caught the attention of the Green Bay organization. 

    Quarterback Joe Burrow didn't play his best game, finishing with 281 yards on 26-of-38 passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions. 

    Despite his uneven play, the Packers were impressed with the Bengals young quarterback according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

    "The Packers’ people I’ve talked to were thoroughly impressed with Burrow, and believe the Bengals are going to be a problem going forward with No. 9 at the controls," Breer wrote. "And I’d say they have a really good frame of reference for working with young QBs."

    How could can Burrow become? Time will answer that question. But even on a day where he threw two ugly interceptions, Burrow impressed a tough opponent in the Packers. 

    Read Breer's entire MAQB column here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    -----

    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against Green Bay Packers linebacker Jonathan Garvin (53) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
