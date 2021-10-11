More Details Emerge About Joe Burrow's Injury.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was poked in the throat during Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Packers according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital after the game to be evaluated for a throat contusion. The team says it was done for precautionary reasons.

"The Bengals believe Burrow was poked in the throat at some point during the game," Florio wrote. "The injury didn’t happen when he took a big hit on a running play and slammed his head into the turf."

Burrow finished the game for the Bengals, despite taking a hard hit in the second quarter. He was also talking with teammates during and after the game.

“I don’t think he was, no," Ja'Marr Chase said after the game when asked if he thought Burrow was having trouble speaking.

Unfortunately the news came out after head coach Zac Taylor talked to the media. He's scheduled to speak again on Monday afternoon.

For more on Sunday's loss to the Packers, watch the video and subscribe to our YouTube channel below.

