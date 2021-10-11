    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Injury Updates: The Latest on Jessie Bates and Trae Waynes

    Bengals received mixed bag of injury news following loss to Packers.
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals appeared to dodge a bullet with two key players on Sunday. 

    Star quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be OK after going to the hospital to be checked for a throat contusion. The 24-year-old took multiple big hits in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Packers. He returned to Paul Brown Stadium on Monday morning. 

    The same goes for Jessie Bates, who got up slowly near the end of Sunday's game. The star safety is expected to play this week against the Lions. 

    "Jessie got rattled up on that last play of the game, so he’ll be good to go," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. 

    Unfortunately for the Bengals, cornerback Trae Waynes could miss some time. The veteran pulled his hamstring at the end of the game. It's unclear if he'll be ready to play on Sunday in Detroit. 

    "He had some good plays yesterday and some bad plays unfortunately on the last play of the game he pulls his hamstring and he couldn't even finish the play as the guy is still running his route he's running over grabbing his leg," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "It's unfortunate a guy who really hasn't been healthy and I don't think we've seen the best of him and I think once he's healthy and fully available, I think we'll get a better Trae Waynes, I don't have any doubt."

    The 29-year-old missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury. He also missed all of 2020 with a torn pectoral muscle. 

    If Waynes misses more time, look for Eli Apple and Darius Phillips to see more snaps on defense.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Game Predictions: The All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

    Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

    Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

    Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

    DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

    Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook 

    Jessie Bates
    News

    Injury Updates: The Latest on Jessie Bates and Trae Waynes

    16 seconds ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play in Week 6 Against Lions

    1 hour ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Three Down Look: Missed Kicks and a Missed Opportunity for the Bengals

    2 hours ago
    Jackson Carman
    News

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Following Loss to Packers

    3 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Burrow Expected to be Fine After Going to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    3 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, bengals huddle
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Overtime Loss to the Packers

    6 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers team orthopedic doctor James Bradley (left) looks at the right arm of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) after Smith-Schuster suffered an apparent injury against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Smith-Schuster would leave the game. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Suffers Serious Injury in Steelers' Win Over Broncos

    7 hours ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Report: Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Bengals' Loss to Packers

    9 hours ago