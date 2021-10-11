CINCINNATI — The Bengals appeared to dodge a bullet with two key players on Sunday.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be OK after going to the hospital to be checked for a throat contusion. The 24-year-old took multiple big hits in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Packers. He returned to Paul Brown Stadium on Monday morning.

The same goes for Jessie Bates, who got up slowly near the end of Sunday's game. The star safety is expected to play this week against the Lions.

"Jessie got rattled up on that last play of the game, so he’ll be good to go," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, cornerback Trae Waynes could miss some time. The veteran pulled his hamstring at the end of the game. It's unclear if he'll be ready to play on Sunday in Detroit.

"He had some good plays yesterday and some bad plays unfortunately on the last play of the game he pulls his hamstring and he couldn't even finish the play as the guy is still running his route he's running over grabbing his leg," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "It's unfortunate a guy who really hasn't been healthy and I don't think we've seen the best of him and I think once he's healthy and fully available, I think we'll get a better Trae Waynes, I don't have any doubt."

The 29-year-old missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury. He also missed all of 2020 with a torn pectoral muscle.

If Waynes misses more time, look for Eli Apple and Darius Phillips to see more snaps on defense.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

Game Predictions: The All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook