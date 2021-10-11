Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play in Week 6 Against Lions
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to Paul Brown Stadium on Monday following an injury scare following Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers.
The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital after the game to be examined for a throat contusion.
"Joe's back in the building. He's in good shape," head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "I expect no limitations from him, but we'll take it day-to-day as he's dealing with this throat."
Taylor was unaware of Burrow's issue when he met with the media following the loss. The star quarterback was taken to a local hospital to be examined. He was discharged and sent home on Sunday night.
"He didn't say anything during the game," Taylor said. "It was all precautionary. I think he was having a little difficulty talking. As the night went on he was better, as he woke up this morning he came right into the facility and was ready to go."
Burrow completed 26-of-38 attempts for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. He took multiple big hits in the game, but didn't miss any snaps.
Burrow and the Bengals will look to rebound this week against the Lions.
