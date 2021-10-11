QB1 appears to be OK following Sunday's injury scare.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to Paul Brown Stadium on Monday following an injury scare following Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital after the game to be examined for a throat contusion.

"Joe's back in the building. He's in good shape," head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "I expect no limitations from him, but we'll take it day-to-day as he's dealing with this throat."

Taylor was unaware of Burrow's issue when he met with the media following the loss. The star quarterback was taken to a local hospital to be examined. He was discharged and sent home on Sunday night.

"He didn't say anything during the game," Taylor said. "It was all precautionary. I think he was having a little difficulty talking. As the night went on he was better, as he woke up this morning he came right into the facility and was ready to go."

Burrow completed 26-of-38 attempts for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. He took multiple big hits in the game, but didn't miss any snaps.

Burrow and the Bengals will look to rebound this week against the Lions.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

Game Predictions: The All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook