Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost a heartbreaker on Sunday to the Packers in overtime. After five missed field goal attempts between both teams, Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby hit the game winner in overtime to beat Cincinnati 25-22.
Here are our winners and losers from Sunday's game.
Winners
Ja’Marr Chase
It’s hard to find winners in a game like this, but Ja’Marr Chase stood out. The rookie finished with six receptions for 159 receiving yards and one touchdown. Chase is a big reason the Bengals stayed in the game and he continues to put up impressive numbers as a rookie.
Losers
Zac Taylor
Punting from Packers territory, playing for long field goals, time management, this game was poorly coached and the Bengals paid for it. Running the ball on third down to play for a 57-yard field goal instead of letting Joe Burrow throw for the first down was a huge mistake in this game. The Bengals had plenty of chances to win.
Related: Postgame Observations—Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win
Evan McPherson
McPherson was unable to capitalize with two chances to win the game for the Bengals. He’s a rookie, but you have to make a 49-yard field goal in this league. He’ll have plenty of time to bounce back, but it was a rough day for him.
Joe Burrow
Burrow actually had a pretty solid game aside from two bad interceptions, including an ugly throw in overtime. He’s still learning, but those instances where it’s a learning moment can hurt the team. He just needs to cut down on the mistakes and piece together four quarters of football.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers
Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win
Game Predictions: The All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries
Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium
Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two
Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great
Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars
Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars
Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve
Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars
DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision
Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman
Numbers Never Lie: Joe Burrow Playing Like Best QB in AFC North
Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week
Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals
Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?
Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals