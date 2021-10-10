Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost a heartbreaker on Sunday to the Packers in overtime. After five missed field goal attempts between both teams, Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby hit the game winner in overtime to beat Cincinnati 25-22.

Here are our winners and losers from Sunday's game.

Winners

Ja’Marr Chase

It’s hard to find winners in a game like this, but Ja’Marr Chase stood out. The rookie finished with six receptions for 159 receiving yards and one touchdown. Chase is a big reason the Bengals stayed in the game and he continues to put up impressive numbers as a rookie.

Losers

Zac Taylor

Punting from Packers territory, playing for long field goals, time management, this game was poorly coached and the Bengals paid for it. Running the ball on third down to play for a 57-yard field goal instead of letting Joe Burrow throw for the first down was a huge mistake in this game. The Bengals had plenty of chances to win.

Evan McPherson

McPherson was unable to capitalize with two chances to win the game for the Bengals. He’s a rookie, but you have to make a 49-yard field goal in this league. He’ll have plenty of time to bounce back, but it was a rough day for him.

Joe Burrow

Burrow actually had a pretty solid game aside from two bad interceptions, including an ugly throw in overtime. He’s still learning, but those instances where it’s a learning moment can hurt the team. He just needs to cut down on the mistakes and piece together four quarters of football.

