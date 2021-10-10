    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Cincinnati falls to 3-2 on the season.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost a heartbreaker on Sunday to the Packers in overtime. After five missed field goal attempts between both teams, Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby hit the game winner in overtime to beat Cincinnati 25-22

    Here are our winners and losers from Sunday's game.

    Winners

    Ja’Marr Chase

    It’s hard to find winners in a game like this, but Ja’Marr Chase stood out. The rookie finished with six receptions for 159 receiving yards and one touchdown. Chase is a big reason the Bengals stayed in the game and he continues to put up impressive numbers as a rookie.

    Losers

    Zac Taylor

    Punting from Packers territory, playing for long field goals, time management, this game was poorly coached and the Bengals paid for it. Running the ball on third down to play for a 57-yard field goal instead of letting Joe Burrow throw for the first down was a huge mistake in this game. The Bengals had plenty of chances to win.

    Related: Postgame Observations—Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Evan McPherson

    McPherson was unable to capitalize with two chances to win the game for the Bengals. He’s a rookie, but you have to make a 49-yard field goal in this league. He’ll have plenty of time to bounce back, but it was a rough day for him.

    Joe Burrow

    Burrow actually had a pretty solid game aside from two bad interceptions, including an ugly throw in overtime. He’s still learning, but those instances where it’s a learning moment can hurt the team. He just needs to cut down on the mistakes and piece together four quarters of football. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Game Predictions: The All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

    Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

    Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

    Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

    DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

    Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

    Numbers Never Lie: Joe Burrow Playing Like Best QB in AFC North

    Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week

    Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals

    Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

    Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    20 seconds ago
    Joe Burrow
    Gameday

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Bengals' Loss to Packers

    25 minutes ago
    Joe Burrow
    Gameday

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Overtime Win

    56 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Joe Mixon Scores Late Fourth Quarter Touchdown, Bengals Tied With Packers

    1 hour ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Halftime Observations: Bengals Trail Packers 16-14

    3 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 70-Yard Touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase

    2 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Jogs Off the Field After Taking Huge Hit Against Packers

    3 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Samaje Perine For Touchdown, Bengals Lead Packers 7-0

    3 hours ago