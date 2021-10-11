The veteran is a big part of Cincinnati's special teams unit.

CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Packers according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network

Evans had five tackles this season and was a key member of the Bengals' special teams unit.

He'll miss the rest of the 2021 season. He was one of many Bengals players to suffer injuries in Sunday's game.

Look for Cincinnati to potentially promote linebacker Joe Bachie from the practice squad once they place Evans on injured reserve.

