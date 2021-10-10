    • October 10, 2021
    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Overtime Win

    Cincinnati falls to 3-2 on the season.
    CINCINNATI — Someone finally made a kick. 

    The Bengals and the Packers had chances to make game winning kicks and both kickers missed multiple times before Mason Crosby drilled a 49-yard field goal in overtime to give Green Bay the 25-22 win at Paul Brown Stadium. 

    The Bengals were inches away from their first 4-1 start since 2018. Instead, they fall to 3-2 with a three-game road trip looming.

    Here are some postgame observations:

    Missed Kicks

    The Bengals and Packers both missed potential game-winning field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime. It was an ugly game for both special teams units. 

    Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson missed a 57-yarder at the end of the fourth quarter and a 49-yarder in overtime. 

    There were six missed kicks in the game. Crosby missed three field goal attempts and one extra point. He had only missed two field goal attempts in the past two years entering today's game. 

    "That was a roller coaster," head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "We felt like Evan was going to give us a chance to win and we wanted to put him in a position to do it."

    Ugly Interception

    The Bengals got the ball on the first possession of overtime, but Joe Burrow quickly gave it away. The 24-year-old threw an ugly interception that put the Packers in scoring position. 

    Fortunately for the Bengals, their defense held serve and Crosby missed his 40-yard field goal attempt.

    Chase in Space

    Ja'Marr Chase is a problem. The rookie wide receiver was dominant on Sunday.

    He finished with six receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown, which included an amazing 21-yard catch in overtime. He also had a 70-yard touchdown reception at the end of the first half. It's the longest pass of Joe Burrow's career.

    As Advertised

    Davante Adams put on a show at Paul Brown Stadium. The All-Pro wide receiver finished with 11 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown. He made some big plays down the field and always seemed to get open on critical downs.

    Unheralded Play of the Game

    Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi chased Aaron Rodgers out of bounds on the Packers' final possession. The star quarterback had to throw the ball away, which made it 3rd-and-long. 

    On the next play, DJ Reader crushed Rodgers, which caused his throw to be off-target. Mason Crosby missed a 36-yard field goal attempt, which gave Cincinnati a chance to go for the win in the final seconds of regulation. 

    Unfortunately for the Bengals, McPherson missed a 57-yard attempt with 26 seconds left. It hit the right upright. 

    Up Next

    The Bengals hit the road to play the Lions in Detroit. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 10. 

    Watch highlights from today's game, including Chase's 70-yard touchdown here.

