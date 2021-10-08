Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Trey Hopkins, Tee Higgins, Trae Waynes and Others

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't practice this week, but the team is still holding out hope that the 25-year-old can suit up on Sunday.

"Joe will go tomorrow [Saturday]. We'll get a look at Joe tomorrow to see if he can go on Sunday," head coach Zac Taylor said after practice. "He's in good spirits and so we'll just give it an extra day here to see where he's at and see where he's at tomorrow and make a decision then."

Mixon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Tee Higgins (shoulder), Jessie Bates (neck) and Chidobe Awuzie (groin) are all set to return to action after being out last week.

Trae Waynes (hamstring) was limited on Thursday and Friday, but he's expected to play against the Packers.

Trey Hopkins (knee) was also back at practice after being given two days to rest his surgically repaired knee. He'll start at center on Sunday against Green Bay.

Larry Ogunjobi didn't participate on Friday due to a knee injury he suffered last week against Jacksonville, but the team is optimistic he can suit up on Sunday. He's officially questionable for the game.

Mike Thomas (ankle) is listed as doubtful, but he won't play on Sunday. Neither will Xavier Su'a-Filo, who's expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Check out the Bengals' official game status report below.

