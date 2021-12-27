CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Ravens on Sunday for the second time this season.

Cincinnati crushed Baltimore 41-21 to improve to 9-6 on the year. They moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC North in the process.

Burrow completed 37-of-46 passes 525 yards and four touchdowns. The second-year quarterback broke Boomer Esiason's team record of 490 yards passing in the process.

It was a great performance by the Bengals, who swept the Ravens this season for the first time since 2015. Cincinnati outscored Baltimore 82-38 in the two wins.

Burrow let his play do the talking after Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale made a comment that raised some eyebrows before Sunday's game.

"Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame QB, and I don't think we're ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe (Burrow)," Martindale said when asked if the Ravens would defend Burrow and the Bengals' offense the same way they did the Packers in Week 15.

"I didn’t think it was a necessary comment," Burrow said after the game. "I wouldn’t say I was offended by it. I mean, I’m in year two. Who knows what’s going to happen down the road? But I didn’t think it was a necessary comment."

Was Burrow thinking about those comments in the fourth quarter when he was in the process of setting a Bengals record for passing yards?

"Maybe," Burrow said with a smile.

Cincinnati is just one win away from winning an AFC North title, which is something they haven't done since 2015. For more on the Bengals' win, watch the video below.

