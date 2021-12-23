Ravens Don't Plan on Double Teaming Bengals Star Rookie Ja'Marr Chase

The 21-year-old had his way with the Ravens in Baltimore.

CINCINNATI — The Ravens might've double and triple teamed Davante Adams last week against the Packers, but the Bengals shouldn't expect that on Sunday in their rematch with Baltimore.

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase shredded the Ravens for 201 yards and one touchdown on eight receptions in the Bengals' 41-17 win on Oct. 24.

Despite Chase's success, Ravens defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale doesn't think they'll need to give him the same attention that they gave the Packers' star wide-out

"Adams is one of the top two receivers in the league and he's not No. 2," Martindale told reporters on Thursday. "Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame QB, and I don't think we're ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe (Burrow)."

It's rare for NFL defenses to truly double team an opposing wide receiver for an entire game. Triple teams are unheard of, which says a lot about the Rodgers-to-Adams connection.

Joe Burrow and Chase have a great rapport, but Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd have had big games in recent weeks.

The banged up Ravens secondary can throw all of their resources at Chase because Burrow will just rely on his other weapons.

If Chase does face single coverage this week, then the rookie might have another big game. He's topped the 100-yard mark three times this season.

Chase is just six receptions (61) and 19 receiving yards (1,038) from breaking the Bengals rookie record for receptions (67) and yards (1,057) in a season.

