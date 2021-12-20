Postgame Observations: Bengals Escape, Beat Broncos 15-10

Cincinnati improves to 8-6 on the season.

The Bengals needed to beat the Broncos on Sunday to keep pace in the AFC playoff race.

It might've been ugly, but Cincinnati escaped Denver with a 15-10 win.

The Bengals improve to 8-6 and keep pace in their postseason quest.

Joe Burrow completed 15-of-22 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 26 yards.

Here are some postgame observations.

Big Levels

The Bengals fell behind 10-9 late in the third quarter, but they weren't down long. Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 56-yard touchdown that gave Cincinnati a 15-10 lead.

Boyd finished with five receptions on six targets for 96 yards and one score. He also had a big catch on 3rd-and-10 that extended a Bengals' possession late in the fourth quarter.

Dominating Defense

The Bengals' defense was dominant for most of the game. They got key stops throughout the game.

Lou Anarumo's unit also slammed the door on a potential comeback by stopping the Broncos in the final seconds, securing the 15-10 win.

Cincinnati forced one turnover and it might've made all the difference. Khalid Kareem took the ball away from Broncos quarterback Drew Lock on the Bengals' 9-yard line early in the fourth quarter, which prevented the Broncos from scoring the go-ahead touchdown.

Cincinnati didn't score on the ensuing possession, but keeping Denver out of the end zone was a turning point in the game. Watch the play here.

"Money Mac" Has Record Day

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, which included the longest made kick in Bengals' history.

The 22-year-old booted the record-setting 58-yard field goal on Cincinnati's final play of the first half to give the Bengals a 6-3 lead.

McPherson has become a weapon for Zac Taylor's squad. He's 9-of-10 from 50-plus yards this this, which is one shy of Blair Walsh's rookie record.

Slow Start

The Bengals' offensive produced just four first downs in the first half, which was tied for the fewest all season. They also had just four first downs at halftime of their 24-21 win over the Jaguars in Week 4.

Cincinnati was 1-of-7 on third down in the first half.

Streak Continues

Trey Hendrickson was awarded a half sack in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He's had a sack in 10-straight games, which is a Bengals record. He has 13 sacks on the season.

The NFL record for consecutive games with a sack is 11, which means Hendrickson could tie the record next week against the Ravens.

Up Next

The Bengals return home to play the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium.

