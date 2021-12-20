Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos
The Bengals won a huge game against the Broncos on Sunday, and with the way the AFC North is shaping up, this game was a must win for Cincinnati.
Here are the winners and losers from the 15-10 win:
Winners
Trey Hendrickson
The Bengals defensive extended his sack streak Sunday to 10 consecutive games on Sunday. Trey Hendrickson has proven to be a massive free agent signing and a key factor for the Bengals. He now has 13 sacks on the season.
Khalid Kareem
Khalid Kareem had the best game of his young career against the Broncos. After a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit early on, his biggest play came in the fourth quarter when he stripped the ball from Drew Lock. The Broncos were on the Bengals' 9-yard line. Kareem prevented Denver from taking the lead and helped Cincinnati secure the 15-10 win.
Evan McPherson
Evan McPherson now holds the record longest field goal in Bengals history after his a 58 yarder on Sunday. The rookie also made a 53 yard attempt early in the game. He’s missed a few attempts this season, but he's been a weapon for the Bengals all season long.
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow only had 157 yards and a touchdown, but he showed up late when it mattered. His most notable play was a first down throw to Tyler Boyd in the middle of the field on 3rd down late in the game to help run down the clock.
Tyler Boyd
Speaking of winners, Boyd had multiple game-changing plays. He finished with five receptions for 96 yards and one score, but he had key grabs at the end of the second and fourth quarters to help the Bengals secure the win. He also had a 56-yard touchdown that gave the Cincinnati the lead for good late in the third quarter.
Losers
Trae Waynes
This was Trae Waynes' first game back from being on injured reserve, so some rust was expected, but he struggled against the Broncos. The Bengals needed him to step up with Chidobe Awuzie on the COVID-19 reserve list. Waynes got beat by Tim Patrick for a touchdown and had a key missed tackle in the backfield early in the fourth quarter.
