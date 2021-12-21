Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Win Over Broncos

    Cincinnati's postseason chances went up after the win in Denver.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Broncos on Sunday to improve to 8-6 on the season. 

    Cincinnati is currently the fourth seed in the AFC. Baltimore lost to Green Bay and Cleveland lost to Las Vegas, which means the Bengals are in first place in the AFC North. The Ravens have an identical 8-6 record.

    The Steelers (7-6-1) and Browns (7-7) are in third and fourth place, respectively.

    Let's take a closer look at the AFC playoff picture and the remaining schedule for the teams battling for position.

    For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

    1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4), AFC West Leader: The Chiefs are who we thought they were at the beginning of the season. They have flaws, but they're arguably the best team in the NFL when things are clicking. 

    Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos

    2. New England Patriots (9-5), AFC East Leader: Beat the Bills this Sunday and clinch the division. They're still in the hunt for the AFC's top seed, but they'll probably need to win out.

    Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins

    3. Tennessee Titans (9-5), AFC South Leader: The Titans play a tough 49ers team this week and a red hot Dolphins team in Week 17. Will they hang onto their division lead?

    Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans

    4. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), AFC North Leader: Can the Bengals hold on? They play the Ravens this week and the Browns in Week 18. If they win those two games, then they'll likely be AFC North champs. 

    Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns

    5. Indianapolis Colts (8-6), Wild Card No. 1: Indianapolis has won eight of their past 11 games. They're essentially two games behind the Titans since Tennessee holds the tiebreaker. If they win out, then they'll give themselves a chance of stealing the AFC South Title.

    Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars

    6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6), Wild Card No. 2: The Chargers will be favored in their final three games and could realistically finish 11-6 after losing a heartbreaker to the Chiefs.

    Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

    7. Buffalo Bills (8-6), Wild Card No. 3: The Bills could still win the AFC East if they win out. They play in New England this week with a chance to get revenge against Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

    Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets

    In the Hunt

    Baltimore (8-6)

    Pittsburgh (7-6-1)

    Las Vegas (7-7)

    Miami (7-7)

    Cleveland (7-7)

    Denver (7-7)

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Read More

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos

    Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver

    It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line

    Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad

    Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos

    Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos

    Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops

    Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success

    Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

    Bengals Place Darius Phillips on IR, Sign Punter to Practice Squad

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the 49ers

    Three Thoughts on Cincinnati's Loss to San Francisco

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the 49ers

    Bengals Get Positive Update About Trey Hendrickson

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to 49ers in OT 26-23

    Bengals Have Big Advantage in One Key Area Against 49ers

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Win Over Broncos

    just now
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals to fans after beating the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Raiders Beat Browns, Bengals Remain in First Place in the AFC North

    11 hours ago
    May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) punts during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Re-Sign Drue Chrisman, Release Cornerback Holton Hill

    16 hours ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith (50) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Bengals' Mindset Going Into Final Stretch

    16 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown in the second half the NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Denver Broncos 15-10. Cincinnati Bengals At Denver Broncos 394
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Podcast: Reacting to the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos in Denver

    18 hours ago
    Zac Taylor
    News

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run the Ball on 3rd-and-8 Against Broncos

    19 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) dances after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) in the second half the NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Denver Broncos 15-10. Cincinnati Bengals At Denver Broncos 384
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Three Down Look: Bengals Grind Out 15-10 Win Over Broncos in Denver

    22 hours ago
    Zac Taylor Smile
    News

    Zac Taylor Made the Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    22 hours ago