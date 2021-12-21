AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Win Over Broncos

Cincinnati's postseason chances went up after the win in Denver.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Broncos on Sunday to improve to 8-6 on the season.

Cincinnati is currently the fourth seed in the AFC. Baltimore lost to Green Bay and Cleveland lost to Las Vegas, which means the Bengals are in first place in the AFC North. The Ravens have an identical 8-6 record.

The Steelers (7-6-1) and Browns (7-7) are in third and fourth place, respectively.

Let's take a closer look at the AFC playoff picture and the remaining schedule for the teams battling for position.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4), AFC West Leader: The Chiefs are who we thought they were at the beginning of the season. They have flaws, but they're arguably the best team in the NFL when things are clicking.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos

2. New England Patriots (9-5), AFC East Leader: Beat the Bills this Sunday and clinch the division. They're still in the hunt for the AFC's top seed, but they'll probably need to win out.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins

3. Tennessee Titans (9-5), AFC South Leader: The Titans play a tough 49ers team this week and a red hot Dolphins team in Week 17. Will they hang onto their division lead?

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans

4. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), AFC North Leader: Can the Bengals hold on? They play the Ravens this week and the Browns in Week 18. If they win those two games, then they'll likely be AFC North champs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns

5. Indianapolis Colts (8-6), Wild Card No. 1: Indianapolis has won eight of their past 11 games. They're essentially two games behind the Titans since Tennessee holds the tiebreaker. If they win out, then they'll give themselves a chance of stealing the AFC South Title.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6), Wild Card No. 2: The Chargers will be favored in their final three games and could realistically finish 11-6 after losing a heartbreaker to the Chiefs.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

7. Buffalo Bills (8-6), Wild Card No. 3: The Bills could still win the AFC East if they win out. They play in New England this week with a chance to get revenge against Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets

In the Hunt

Baltimore (8-6)

Pittsburgh (7-6-1)

Las Vegas (7-7)

Miami (7-7)

Cleveland (7-7)

Denver (7-7)

